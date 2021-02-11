Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Up 13.2%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s stock price rose 13.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 1,011,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 919,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.
EOLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.
The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.
About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
