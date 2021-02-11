Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Up 13.2%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s stock price rose 13.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 1,011,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 919,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Evolus by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Evolus by 9.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Evolus by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Evolus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

