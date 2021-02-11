Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Down 8.8%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s share price was down 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 665,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 897,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The company has a market cap of $238.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 171,499 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

