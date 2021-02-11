Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s share price was up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 5,246,363 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,411,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $286.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

