Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s share price was up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 5,246,363 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,411,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.
The stock has a market capitalization of $286.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.
About Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
