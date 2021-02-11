Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,571,000 after buying an additional 1,156,239 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,831,000 after buying an additional 769,905 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 388.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 390,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,641,000 after buying an additional 310,766 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after buying an additional 300,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,225,000 after buying an additional 215,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ES. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

