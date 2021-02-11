Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,505. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average of $54.28. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

