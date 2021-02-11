Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 24 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 403.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock traded up $3.89 on Thursday, hitting $488.77. 17,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,569. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $492.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

