Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 125 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.81.

NYSE CP traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $357.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,960. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.21. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

