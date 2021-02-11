Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 120 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after purchasing an additional 500,352 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 55.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,762,000 after purchasing an additional 467,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.47. 92,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $106.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.98. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.