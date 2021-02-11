Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 14,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.35. 69,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.65. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

