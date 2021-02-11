Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $32.58 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $32,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $2,380,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 44,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,866. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $98.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

