Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $213.01 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.8% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $213,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

GOOG stock traded down $7.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,088.16. 25,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,837. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,836.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,669.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

