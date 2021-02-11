Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stake Lowered by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Everbridge by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 235.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $146.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.74. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $165.79.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total value of $382,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,466.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $113,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,609. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

