Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Essity AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.