Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.60-2.80 EPS.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $67.34. 123,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,812. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $87.19.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus downgraded Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.