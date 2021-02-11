Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,424. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

