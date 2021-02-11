Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ceragon Networks in a report released on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $4.79 on Thursday. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $386.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the period. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

