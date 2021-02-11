Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the company will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $10.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.66 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$115.50 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$119.05.

Shares of CM opened at C$113.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$111.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$104.95. The stock has a market cap of C$50.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$67.52 and a 12 month high of C$114.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

