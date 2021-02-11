Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 91,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

