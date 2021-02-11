Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets to C$20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.
EQX opened at C$12.50 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.60 and a 1-year high of C$17.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.05.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
