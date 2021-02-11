Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets to C$20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

EQX opened at C$12.50 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.60 and a 1-year high of C$17.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.05.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$325.75 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 1.1929073 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

