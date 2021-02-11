Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price decreased by Haywood Securities from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

TSE:EQX opened at C$12.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.60 and a 52-week high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$325.75 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 1.1929073 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.