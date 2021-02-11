Equinox Gold Corp. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinox Gold in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$325.75 million during the quarter.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:EQX opened at C$12.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -42.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.05. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.60 and a twelve month high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

