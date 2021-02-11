Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 26.72-27.28 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.58-6.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.Equinix also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of EQIX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $751.00. The company had a trading volume of 447,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,656. Equinix has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $716.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $747.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $804.45.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total value of $749,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,915,162.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,086 shares of company stock valued at $12,941,596. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

