Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

EQIX stock traded down $22.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $728.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,656. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 146.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $716.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $747.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total transaction of $152,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,086 shares of company stock valued at $12,941,596. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.67.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

