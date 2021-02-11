Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $25.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $725.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $716.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $747.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.67.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total value of $749,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,915,162.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total value of $152,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,086 shares of company stock valued at $12,941,596. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

