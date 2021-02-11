Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.33). Equillium posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10.

EQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday.

Equillium stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 10,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,270. Equillium has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a current ratio of 17.91. The firm has a market cap of $252.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $37,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at $331,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equillium by 36.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 625,788 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at $351,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

