Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35-4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.20-6.50 EPS.

EFX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.00. The stock had a trading volume of 928,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $196.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Equifax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.91.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

