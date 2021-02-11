Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.00. 928,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,208. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.49 and its 200-day moving average is $168.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $196.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.91.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

