Envista (NYSE:NVST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Envista (NYSE:NVST) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NVST traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $40.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,200. Envista has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

