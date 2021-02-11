Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) vs. Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

This table compares Entrée Resources and Newmont’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A Newmont $9.74 billion 4.92 $2.81 billion $1.32 45.23

Newmont has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Entrée Resources and Newmont, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Newmont 0 4 11 0 2.73

Entrée Resources presently has a consensus target price of $0.60, indicating a potential upside of 36.36%. Newmont has a consensus target price of $72.97, indicating a potential upside of 22.23%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than Newmont.

Risk and Volatility

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newmont has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Entrée Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Newmont shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and Newmont’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -97.37% Newmont 23.19% 7.37% 4.22%

Summary

Newmont beats Entrée Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. to assess regional exploration opportunities around the company's Timmins properties and Kirkland's Holt Complex in Ontario, Canada. Newmont Corporation was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.