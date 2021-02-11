Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $232.00 to $266.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enphase Energy traded as high as $229.04 and last traded at $218.13, with a volume of 77909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.10.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ENPH. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $497,052.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,538,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,921 shares of company stock worth $36,848,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 245.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 55.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 157.87, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

