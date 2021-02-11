Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,425,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,387. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.38.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $497,052.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,538,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,848,094. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

