EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $94.49 and last traded at $94.02, with a volume of 6189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.35.

The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8,011.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,502,000 after acquiring an additional 272,627 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $17,506,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after acquiring an additional 183,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 440,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after purchasing an additional 133,731 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average is $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

EnerSys Company Profile (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.