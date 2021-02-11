Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Raised to $54.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENR. Bank of America increased their target price on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

ENR opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89. Energizer has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Energizer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,759,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,220,000 after buying an additional 69,090 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,503,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,024,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Energizer by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 75,771 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 3,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after buying an additional 336,864 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

