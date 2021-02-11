Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 130.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Enbridge by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $845,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,481 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Enbridge by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Enbridge by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $630,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,599 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,750,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Enbridge by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,343,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,021,000 after purchasing an additional 713,571 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

ENB opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.6523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.00%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

