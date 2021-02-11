Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

