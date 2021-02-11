Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EBS opened at $119.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $137.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $2,016,946.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.