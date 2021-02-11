Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Trading Up 9%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) shares were up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 176,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 73,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.
About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.
Read More: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.