Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMPH. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.50 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $121,261.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 25,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $483,017.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,445,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,021 shares of company stock worth $2,097,514. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

