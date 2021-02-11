Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,811 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.7% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 131.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 30,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.5% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,512,000 after purchasing an additional 248,526 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

