Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 950.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CBIZ by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $52,474.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,541.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $532,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,849.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,300 shares of company stock worth $2,201,261 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

CBZ stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

