Ellington Financial (EFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $687.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 2.10. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EFC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.