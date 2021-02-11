Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Lifted by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,359 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 374 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,304 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 318.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 159,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 121,443 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA stock opened at $144.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $139,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,447.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,280 shares of company stock worth $2,349,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

