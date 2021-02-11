Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Announces Earnings Results

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Electromed had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 279,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,222. The stock has a market cap of $104.48 million, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. Electromed has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELMD. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

