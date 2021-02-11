Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 6th

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.
Shares of EPC stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
