Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 6th

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

