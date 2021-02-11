Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Trimmed by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after acquiring an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after acquiring an additional 582,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,605,000 after acquiring an additional 30,201 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after acquiring an additional 629,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,466,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total value of $2,197,837.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,962.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.49. 16,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,091. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.