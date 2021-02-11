eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,471 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $62.32 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.