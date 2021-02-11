EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37-$1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.63-5.73 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.98. The stock had a trading volume of 149,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,086. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $153.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.09.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. BTIG Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.00.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

