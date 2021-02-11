Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $53,321,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,628,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $28,599,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $24,136,000.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

