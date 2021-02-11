Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA) Shares Up 14.8%

Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA) shot up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 79,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 207,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.46 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

About Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA)

Eagle Graphite Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Canada. The company holds an interest in the Black Crystal project located in the city of Nelson in British Columbia. As of May 31, 2020, it owned 6 mineral tenures covering an area of approximately 1,412 hectares of land near Nelson, British Columbia.

