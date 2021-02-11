e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to report sales of $81.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $82.20 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $74.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $306.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.00 million to $308.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $330.22 million, with estimates ranging from $321.43 million to $343.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $23.06 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.37 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $1,006,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 21,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $490,356.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,997 shares of company stock worth $11,890,977. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

